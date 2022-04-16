Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 119.0% in March

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $14.51 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
