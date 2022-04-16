Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE NAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $182,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

