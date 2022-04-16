Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NEV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 76,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,497. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,957,000.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

