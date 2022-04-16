Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 102.9% in March

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, a growth of 102.9% from the March 15th total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 322.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 56.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 38.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter.

JRO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 125,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,456. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

