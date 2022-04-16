Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $11.06 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
