Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $11.06 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

