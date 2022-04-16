Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Up 143.0% in March

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the March 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NUV stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

