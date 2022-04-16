Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the March 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of QQQX opened at $26.46 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

