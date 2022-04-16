Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Short Interest Up 121.3% in March

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 11,941,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,678,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,186,000 after acquiring an additional 492,850 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 791,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 142,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $14.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

