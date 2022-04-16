Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 131,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,983. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
