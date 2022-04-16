Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 131,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,983. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

