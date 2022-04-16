Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Up 80.2% in March

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 50,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,641,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 67,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.