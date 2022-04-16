Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 16,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

