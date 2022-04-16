Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. 16,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.