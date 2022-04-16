NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,500 shares, an increase of 146.7% from the March 15th total of 530,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.6 days.

NUVSF opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVSF shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.