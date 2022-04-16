Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:NUWE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 186,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,871. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

