O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Update

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the March 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,634. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OIIM. TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

