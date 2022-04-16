Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Update

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI remained flat at $$8.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

