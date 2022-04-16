OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGC. Raymond James raised their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.30 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

