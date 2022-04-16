OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
OP stock remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,322. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.00%.
OceanPal Company Profile (Get Rating)
OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.
