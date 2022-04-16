OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OP stock remained flat at $$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,322. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.63.

Get OceanPal alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.