Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Update

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OVTZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 47,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,844. Oculus VisionTech has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
