Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Short Interest Update

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the March 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 77,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

