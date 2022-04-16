OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Shares of OFSSH stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $25.75.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.