Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.71. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $245.09 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

