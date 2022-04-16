Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

