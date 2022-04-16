Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $87.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after buying an additional 704,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

