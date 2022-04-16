ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. ON has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $753,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

