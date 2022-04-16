On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.30).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTB. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.17) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.26) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, February 28th.

LON OTB opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.41. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 437.50 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.01 million and a PE ratio of -12.34.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

