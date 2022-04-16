Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,151.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

