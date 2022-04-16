Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncorus Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s product candidate includes ONCR-177, which is in clinical stage. Oncorus Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Oncorus alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ONCR opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.05. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oncorus by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oncorus by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.