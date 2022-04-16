ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.28 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.47.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
