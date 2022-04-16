ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STKS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $10.28 on Friday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.47.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 45.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

