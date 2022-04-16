OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 67.2% in March

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSSIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions (Get Rating)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.