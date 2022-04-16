OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 120,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 305,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,405. The stock has a market cap of $596.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. OneSpan’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

