OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Update

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OPHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 12,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.