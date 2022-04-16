Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 23,660,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,563. Oracle has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

