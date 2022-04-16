Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 3,371,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,685.0 days.

MXCHF opened at $2.55 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

