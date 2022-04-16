Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 3,371,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,685.0 days.
MXCHF opened at $2.55 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.
Orbia Advance Company Profile (Get Rating)
