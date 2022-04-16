Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

OGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.90. 1,516,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,871. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

