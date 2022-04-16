Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 118.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

