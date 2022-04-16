Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.40. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

