Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to report sales of $174.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the highest is $179.50 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $166.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $734.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $737.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $877.45 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $883.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after acquiring an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 78,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 405,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $86.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.