Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.37. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.91. 405,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

