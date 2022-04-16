Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce $29.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.93 million. Orrstown Financial Services reported sales of $29.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $115.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.04 million to $116.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $118.26 million, with estimates ranging from $117.22 million to $119.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORRF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $73,974.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORRF stock remained flat at $$22.09 during trading hours on Monday. 25,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,439. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

