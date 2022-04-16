Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.62. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF remained flat at $$22.09 during trading hours on Friday. 25,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

