Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ORTIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

