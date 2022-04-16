OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Down 60.8% in March

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRA remained flat at $$10.22 during trading on Friday. 15,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,617. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. OTR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 70,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 326,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

