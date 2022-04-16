Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Up 57.7% in March

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the March 15th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 87,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,147. Outbrain has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts predict that Outbrain will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outbrain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

