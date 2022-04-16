Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the March 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 876,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

