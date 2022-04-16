Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the March 15th total of 792,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 256,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Owlet by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.
Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.
