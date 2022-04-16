Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the March 15th total of 792,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 256,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Owlet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owlet during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Owlet by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.