Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report $32.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $29.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year sales of $164.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $167.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.36 million, with estimates ranging from $237.76 million to $341.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,569,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 436,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,695,000 after purchasing an additional 712,191 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.27. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

