Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Up 133.3% in March

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PFLC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. The firm’s personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

