Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,145,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 14,404,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,607,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PALAF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 887,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,496. Paladin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

