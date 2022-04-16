Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.47.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $626.78. 955,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.23.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

