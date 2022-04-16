Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.
In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $626.78. 955,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $568.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.23.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
