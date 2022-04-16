Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the March 15th total of 208,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANL traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 291,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $239.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

PANL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

